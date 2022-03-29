Is Staunton moving toward a solution on school funding controversy?

Staunton city leaders say they have identified a path forward to meet the funding request of the school system.

In the city’s proposed budget, released to Staunton City Council by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard last week, schools would receive an additional $1.073 million from the city.

At issue has been a budget adopted by the Staunton School Board that asked for $624,113 more than what the city currently has proposed.

City staff indicated at Beauregard’s budget presentation that they believe budgeting errors in both revenues and expenditures of the schools’ budget would reduce the gap to $152,692, which Beauregard noted she could find immediately in order to meet the schools’ request.

In response to comments made by Staunton City Schools that the move would be supplanting funds, the City of Staunton disagreed.

“This is simply a budgeting exercise where we found grant expenditures, such as Perkins and Title II, that had been budgeted, but the correlating revenues had not. There were additional opportunities on the expense side.” said Staunton’s Chief Finance Officer Phil Trayer. “The city is ready and willing to make up the remainder of the funds. This path will get us to a solution now, in FY2023, that fully funds the school’s request.”

There is also recognition that the schools feel like the budget reduction actions in FY2021 have diminished the local funding base and that needs to be corrected now. But the city noted that Staunton City Schools have been able to keep their fund balance in most, if not all, other years, giving them a unique opportunity to increase their funding base.

Beauregard reiterated that the city has a path to move forward for this year to make them whole, and that both the city and schools agree that it is time for a new methodology for allocating funds to the schools to avoid unnecessary confusion in the future and to ensure predictability for both the city and schools as budgets are developed.

City budget highlights

The real estate tax rate remains at $.92/$100 assessed value.

A 15 percent increase is proposed in the Environmental Fund mostly attributable to significant capital projects needs at the regional landfill.

Effective Oct. 1, a 5 percent pay adjustment is proposed for all full- and part-time employees; departments heads will receive a 2.5 percent increase on Oct. 1.

Fire and Rescue and Police Department compensation packages include, for the first time, certification compensation for firefighters, and funds to address compression issues and high turnover in the Police Department. Those increases as proposed, including the 5 percent cost of living adjustment, will be effective as of July 1.

Two new positions are included in this proposed budget: a housing planner/grants coordinator to administer the city’s HUD/CDBG entitlement program and identify and secure other grant opportunities; and a parks maintenance position, which will care for the city’s parks and recreational areas in lieu of a heavy reliance on inmate labor as had been done previously.

This budget maintains the centralized recycling center with improvements to collection facilities, hours and a commitment to finding a permanent location.

The budget for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center reflects salary increases granted in in the current year, along with additional positions and estimated increases in maintenance costs and veterinary services, to help stabilize and improve operations at the shelter.

The proposed budget includes $20,000 budgeted for the Equity and Diversity Commission.

Community engagement will be enhanced through the continued use of community wide surveys, dedicated funds for Citizen University and funds for tools to increase outreach and collaboration.

Budget schedule

Budget presentations and discussions will continue during work sessions planned for every Thursday in April. A joint work session with the Staunton City School Board and public hearings, during which the community is invited to share its thoughts, will occur on April 14; and budget adoption is scheduled for April 28.

Additional information on the proposed budget, the budget schedule, all presentations related to the budget, and previously adopted budgets can be found on the city’s website at www.staunton.va.us/budget.

