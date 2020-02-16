Inside the Numbers: Tomas Woldetensae goes bonkers again on the road
Gotta give credit to AFP contributor Scott German for noticing how Tomas Woldetensae has been lights-out on the road of late.
The junior was 6-of-10 from three, including nailing the game-winner with eight-tenths of a second left, in Virginia’s 64-62 win at North Carolina on Saturday.
Emphasis on: at North Carolina.
How about these numbers for Woldy’s last three ACC road games:
- 6-of-10 from three in the win tonight
- 7-of-10 from three in the 80-73 loss at Louisville on Feb. 8
- 7-of-14 from three in the 65-63 OT win at Wake Forests on Jan. 26
That gets us to: 20-of-34 (58.8 percent) from three over those three road games.
Get this: he hasn’t made that many threes at home this season.
Total.
Seriously.
In 14 JPJ games, Woldetensae is 18-of-58 (31.0 percent) from deep.
Idea time: stick him in an Uber and drive him around for a couple of hours before the home tip with Boston College on Wednesday.
Offensive efficiency
Virginia scored 1.015 points per possession in the win – 64 points on 63 possessions.
Modest, but it was just the fourth time in 14 ACC games that the Cavaliers scored 1.000 points per possession or better.
This team is somehow 9-5 in the ACC.
Getting hot from three?
Virginia shot 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) from deep on Saturday, the fourth time this season that the ‘Hoos shot 40 percent or better from long-range.
Three of those efforts have come in the past five games.
Over the past five, UVA is shooting 37-of-95 (38.9 percent) from three.
This, for a team shooting 29.2 percent from three overall on the season.
Seems that the O might be finding a groove.
Candidate for ACC POW
Mamadi Diakite had another solid effort in the win, putting up 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, capping a nice week.
Diakite had 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the 50-49 OT win over Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Odd rebound stat
No Virginia player had more than four rebounds (Diakite, Jay Huff and Kody Stattmann each had four).
Armando Bacot had 16 for UNC.
But the Heels only had a modest 32-26 edge on the boards.
Story by Chris Graham
