How have our coffee consumption habits changed during the pandemic? Here are 3 ways

Published Saturday, Jun. 12, 2021, 10:01 am

Many individuals love to drink coffee. Why would they not love to do so? This beverage is a marvelous gift. It offers quite a bit of benefit while also enabling individuals to be a part of a large community of folks who also enjoy this fine beverage.

A chief benefit of coffee is that it provides an immense amount of energy and helps keep people productive as they go about their day. Coffee is a part of many people’s lives. It is one aspect that has become a part of their daily habit.

Now, one intriguing element to look at is how coffee consumption habits have changed during the pandemic. The pandemic went and created significant change in many people’s lives. It required them to stay home, minimize their interactions, and find ways to live out their lives in a socially distanced manner.

But did that affect coffee consumption? If so, how? Can people merely throw a habit away like that? These are all fantastic questions to ask, here is what you must know when it comes to your coffee consumption habits and how it has changed over the pandemic.

Coffee consumption has stayed the same or gone up

The first point, according to several reports, is that coffee consumption has gone up over time during the pandemic. This is startling to some but it may not be that surprising to others. Remember that coffee is not the only item that people would consume in abundance.

As people sought to fulfill their needs, they sought all types of items that would bring them solace during their time of isolation. These food substances and beverages ranged from pizza to alcohol and other types of delicacies.

Coffee with the help of a coffee review or two, was one of the many staples individuals would rely on during the pandemic to provide them with the energy they required to get through their day.

But where did individuals purchase their coffee?

Places individuals would purchase their coffee

When it came to coffee, a large portion of individuals would purchase their coffee online during the pandemic. This shift to online purchases could break down into two factors.

The first factor is that if one were to purchase coffee online, they could be purchasing the coffee beans and then making it in their home. Indeed, a large portion of the individuals would find that they had to resort to online purchases to fuel their coffee habit. They could use a coffee review to ensure that they had great success in choosing the right brands.

Then the next area of interest is that of the traditional coffee shop. Recall that coffee shops shifted toward order early, drive through, or walk and walk out. This helped individuals to continue this habit as they stayed in place during the early and later stages of the pandemic.

Grocery shops and subscriptions also played a role for people

A few people would extend themselves and pick up coffee when they went shopping at grocery stores to have a steady supply of their favorite type of coffee. Finally, other aspects such as subscription services also played a role. Reports indicate that only a small portion of individuals would stop drinking coffee.

A significant shift for many people was purchasing coffee online and making it themselves. Still, current reports indicate that more people are comfortable purchasing it from their local or top-name branded coffee shops as restrictions ease.

Story by Brad Bernanke

