Highland County: Slope failure closes Route 84

Part of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) in Highland County has been closed due to a slope failure near the West Virginia state line.

The roadway is closed to through traffic between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) in Highland County, Virginia, and Route 92 in Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation does not have an estimated date for reopening Route 84. Repairs will include excavation work and installation of soil nails to stabilize the slope. All work is weather permitting.

Route 84 drivers will follow one of these posted detours:

Drivers approaching from the east (Highland County) will follow Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Sam Snead Highway) south into Bath County, Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) west into West Virginia, and then Route 92 north to the end of the detour.

Drivers approaching from the west (Pocahontas County, West Virginia) will follow Route 92 south, Route 39 east into Bath County, Virginia, and then Route 220 north to the end of the detour.

