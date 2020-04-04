Help keep Albemarle County parks open
Fresh air and outdoor activity are important in the current environment. Albemarle County officials are trying to balance this with the responsibility to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
Beginning today, park visitors will see Park Ambassadors in high-use parks at peak times. They will monitor parks and encourage visitors to observe the CDC social distancing guidelines.
Have an Adventure at a Lesser-Known Park!
- Locals love Walnut Creek, Chris Greene, and Mint Springs – but there are some parks that are not as widely used. Check them out!
Explore beautiful views and lots of wildlife over 600 acres at Patricia Ann Byrom Forest Preserve Park.
- Enjoy fishing, boating, and hiking at Totier Creek Park in Scottsville.
What You Can Do
First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people (social distancing).
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)
Stay Up-To-Date on COVID-19 Information
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Coronavirus Information
- Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Coronavirus Information
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency and works closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.
