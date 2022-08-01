Harrisonburg, Rockingham planning organization asking for community input on transportation projects
Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and input from the community is needed to guide future projects.
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, and Mount Crawford, and portions of Rockingham County.
HRMPO is offering several opportunities to gather feedback and input that will guide the region’s 2045 long range transportation plan – now in its second phase of development. This plan will cover all modes of travel, including transit, highways, bicycles, and pedestrians.
The second phase of this process is focused on gathering feedback on a list of proposed transportation projects.
Projects on the list were checked against public input and regional and statewide data sources to determine whether they met defined transportation needs and align with the community’s vision, as identified through the first phase of the LRTP’s development.
Members of the public are invited to share feedback on the draft through September 16 by:
- Exploring the interactive map and leaving feedback on specific projects via Metroquest
- Registering for and participating in a webinar on August 16 at 7 p.m.
- Attending one of HRMPO’s open house community meetings
August 18 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Lucy F. Simms Community Center
August 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Turner Ashby High School
Feedback on the draft will be used to identify which projects will be included in the final plan, guiding transportation investments over the next 25 years to support the needs of the region and its future growth.
For more information, visit hrvampo.org/lrtp