Guzman, Torian, Bailey announce $2.5M for Prince William Crisis Center

The state budget released May 29 includes $2.5 million for start-up costs for a Prince William County Crisis Receiving Center, thanks to the collective work of Dels. Elizabeth Guzman and Luke Torian and Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey.

The center has been a top legislative priority for Bailey, who asked Guzman to introduce the budget amendment. Torian, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee and who served as a budget conferee, also championed the funding.

“Prince William County is in desperate need of a facility to support people experiencing mental health crises,” said Guzman. “Our law enforcement agencies are spending a lot of their staff time responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis. This facility will help free up police resources and improve their response time to other emergencies, while also getting people in crisis the care they need so that they are not a threat to themselves or others. Furthermore, the center will also be available to people who want non-emergency help for depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges but who can’t currently afford to access that care.”

“I am honored to help deliver the funding for Prince William County to have its own Crisis Center,” said Torian. “A budget is a moral document. We can say we care about mental health care, or we can prove it by putting our money where our mouth is. A mental health crisis center will make Prince William County a safer and healthier place to live.”

“I have been hearing from so many people in my district who say we need more mental health care,” said Bailey, who has been a strong proponent for the facility. “My hope is that we can convert an existing building on the eastern side of the county to accommodate this center. We do not talk enough about mental health care in Black and Brown communities, largely because those communities have not had broad access to mental health care. The Crisis Receiving Center is a significant first step toward expanding mental health services in Prince William.”

