Game Notes: Pitching matchup, broadcast info for Virginia-Coastal Carolina

Virginia (38-17) will open up NCAA Regional play in Greenville, N.C. on Friday when it takes on Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a subscription-based service available for a monthly fee on the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

The game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com.Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable starting pitchers

Coastal Carolina: LHP Reid VanScoter (9-2, 3.06 ERA, 82.1 IP, 22 BB, 80 SO)

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (5-6, 4.02 ERA, 71.2 IP, 30 BB, 75 SO)

