Gallery is ‘a place for community to connect’ with art, culture of Nelson County

The Rockfish Gallery and Gift Shop will host its grand opening on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

The shop is owned and operated by the Rockfish Valley Community Center, a nonprofit organization serving Nelson County.

“Art and culture are part of the mission of RVCC” said Stu Mills, executive director of RVCC, in a news release. “The gallery provides a place for the community to connect with the art and the culture of Nelson County.”

Earlier this year, RVCC purchased the gallery from Kathy Bonham.

“We wanted to keep Kathy’s vision alive and the art accessible to the community” said Mills.

More than 18 local artists will be on hand for the grand opening to share their stories and inspiration.

The work of more than 50 artists will be on display in the gallery.

Artists include Tom Evans, Nancy Lauler, Chuck Struss, Rebecca L’Abbe, Cindy Gilmer, Jill Averitt, Jean Shipman, Nancy Donnelly, Tom Wilkenson, Ron & Sue Saloman, Michele Reday Cook, Michelle Jenkins, Terrance Martin, Kris Bowmaster and more.

The gallery is located at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton, in room 4, in the front of the building.

For more information, visit https://rockfishcc.org/rockfish-gallery-gifts/