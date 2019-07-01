Friendly City Fourth free events in Downtown Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s annual Fourth of July event (formerly known as Valley Fourth) is back and better than ever.

Friendly City Fourth will feature community favorites such as VA Momentum’s Valley 4th Run, the Sunrise Circuit by Breathe Pilates and Fitness, a classic car cruise-in, free concerts and kids’ activities, the Friendly City Fortune $250,000 Raffle, and a spectacular fireworks finale – as well as plenty of new favorites that will visitors will look forward to for years to come.

Friendly City Fourth, organized and presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, is the largest community celebration in Harrisonburg, drawing more than 10,000 residents and visitors to downtown each year.

For more information about Friendly City Fourth, visit www.friendlycityfourth.com.

Schedule

All events and activities will be held at Turner Pavilion and Park (228 S Liberty St) unless otherwise noted:

7:00am: Sunrise Circuit w/ Breathe Pilates & Fitness in the roundabout in front of Pale Fire

8:30am-11am: Valley 4th Run brought to you by VA Momentum

10am-11:15am: Independence Day Community Yoga at the Center

Noon: Reading of the Declaration of Independence on Court Square by the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution

1pm and 3:30pm: “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” at Court Square Theater. $5 tickets (kids 3 and under get in free!)

4pm-9pm: Larkin Art Market, food trucks, local beer garden, craft vendors and kids activities, contests and prizes with your favorite BINGO is Life hosts, Chris and Mike Howdyshell

Don’t miss these brand-new activities at Friendly City Fourth!

Kid and adult bike races with Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition

with Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition Dunk a police officer for a good cause! All funds support the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Foundation

for a good cause! All funds support the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Foundation Nature-inspired, eco-friendly, and multi-sensory pop-up play area by Little Planets

by Little Planets Tie-dye your own Friendly City Fourth t-shirt with our friends at The Mark-it

You can still catch classic festival favorites:

4pm-9pm: Friendly City Fourth Cruise-in. The first 75 cars to enter will receive dash plaques. FREE to enter. Email events@harrisonburgva.gov to pre-register.

5pm-9pm: Friendly City Fortune @ Pale Fire Brewing roundabout

5:30pm: Live Music by Strong Water

7:30pm: Live Music by Kendall Street Company

Around 9:15pm: Fireworks!

Fireworks

Fireworks will light up the say around 9:15pm!

The following locations are recommended for safe and enjoyable fireworks viewing:

Turner Pavilion and Park, 228 S. Liberty St–look west!

Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garber’s Church Rd.

The rain date for the fireworks show is set for July 5. Updates will be made on Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s social media pages.

Street Closures

From 7am-approx 11am:

Main St from MLK Jr. Way to Gay St will be closed

Court Square will be closed

The left lane of Liberty St (from Gay to Grattan) will be closed; the right lane of Liberty St will remain open for south-bound traffic.

Recommended Parking

Free parking is located throughout downtown and labeled with blue & gold signs. View our downtown parking map for free public parking options. Please check the road closures that will prohibit street and lot parking in these locations between 7am-noon. Water Street and Elizabeth Street Parking decks will remain open!

The following parking lots will be closed for the festival between noon-11pm on 7/4:

The Municipal/Farmer’s Market parking lot and City Hall parking lot. All vehicles left in these lots will be towed at the owner’s expense.

