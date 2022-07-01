FredNats complete comeback with walk-off from Williams
Fredericksburg Nationals bats were silent through the first six innings, and Delmarva had all the momentum and a 4-0 lead.
Things took a turn in the 7th, and it culminated in a walk-off single from Steven Williams in the 10th inning as the FredNats came all the way back to win 5-4 and win their 4th straight game. Tonight was Fredericksburg’s 4th walk-off win of the season.
Delmarva got three runs in the 3rd inning off Bryan Caceres after three RBI singles and an error. Isaac De Leon hit a solo home run in the 4th inning to make it a 4-0 game, but that was all the offense Delmarva would be able to muster. The FredNats turned four double plays on the night, two behind Caceres, one behind Marlon Perez, and one behind Riggs Threadgill.
The FredNats only had two hits through six innings, but broke through for two runs in both the 7th and 8th innings.
Allan Berrios broke the seal in the 7th with an RBI single, and then a fielder’s choice by T.J. White coupled with a throwing error by Delmarva made it a 4-2 game going to the 8th.
In the 8th, Jacob Young led off with a single, and then Jeremy De La Rosa homered for the 2nd time in the series, a 426-foot bomb to right field to tie the game at 4. Neither team scored in the 9th, and Threadgill induced a lineout double play in the 10th, started by Branden Boissiere.
Williams came up with 2 outs and runners on the corners in the 10th and lined a base hit to left field to score Young again and give the Frednats the win.
Caceres pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and four earned. He struck out five. Perez pitched two scoreless innings and got out of two jams, and Threadgill had the scoreless 10th.
Branden Boissiere paced the FredNats on offense with two hits, and has five hits in the last two games. The FredNats have now won four straight games, and will go for five in a row tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. with Mason Denaburg on the mound.