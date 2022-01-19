FredNats announce 2022 coaching staff, led by manager Jake Lowery

Published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 7:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday their minor league coaching assignments for the upcoming 2022 season, including the staff of the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals.

Jake Lowery will become the second manager in FredNats history after making his managerial debut with the FCL Nationals in 2021. He will be joined by hitting coach Delwyn Young, pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, developmental coach Carmelo Jaime, athletic trainer Kirby Craft, and strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our expanded player development staff,” said Director of Player Development De Jon Watson. “We added 14 new roles and brought in more than 20 new staff members to the system. This group boasts a wealth of playing and coaching experience at both the Minor League and Major League level. The expanded resources throughout the system ensure that our players will have everything they need to develop, improve and prepare themselves for the next level.”

Lowery, 31, was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2011 Draft out of James Madison University, where he was given the Johnny Bench Award as the nation’s top collegiate catcher. The Midlothian native played in the Nationals organization from 2016 to 2019, including parts of two seasons with the Potomac Nationals. Lowery reached the Triple-A level in 2018 and transitioned to a managerial role in 2021 after nine seasons in the minor leagues.

Young, 39, played parts of five major league seasons with Los Angeles-NL (2006-08) and Pittsburgh (2009-10), and participated in spring training with the Nationals in 2013. He previously served as a hitting coach with Kingsport and Brooklyn in the Mets system, and spent the past season managing the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League.

Hanrahan, 40, began his seven-year major league career with the Nationals in 2007. He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2009, where he was named to back-to-back All-Star teams in 2011 and 2012. Hanrahan served as a pitching coach in the Pirates organization upon his retirement in 2016, most recently with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2021.

Jaime, 36, was Detroit’s 24th round selection in the 2008 Draft out of Miami Dade College. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native reached Double-A in his three-year minor league career. Fredericksburg will be his first coaching assignment.

Craft begins his ninth season in the Nationals organization, and second as athletic trainer for the FredNats. Grose returns for his second season with the FredNats, and third in the Nationals organization after three years in the Minnesota Twins system.

Lowery becomes the 28th manager in franchise history dating back to 1978. Mario Lissón, who managed the FredNats through their inaugural 2021 season, was assigned to lead the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2022.

The FredNats begin their 2022 season at Delmarva on Friday, April 8 before playing their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 against the Carolina Mudcats.

For season ticket information, visit frednats.com.