fredericksburg man gets 18 years for pushing eight pounds of crystal meth

A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Briceton Grant, 36, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute approximately eight pounds—nearly four kilograms—of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90 percent.

This grade of methamphetamine is referred to as “ice” or “crystal meth” and is often manufactured in super labs outside the United States.

In addition to the methamphetamine, at the time of his arrest, Grant was also in possession of 90 pills containing fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, and $4,590 in United States currency.

Grant was named in a four-count criminal indictment that was returned by a Richmond federal grand jury on June 7 and entered a guilty plea on June 21 to one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.