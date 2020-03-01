Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorses Joe Biden
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Saturday that he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president of United States.
McAuliffe made the following statement with the endorsement.
“We can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump’s hate-driven chaos and Joe Biden is the candidate with the character, experience, and broad appeal to defeat him. Joe Biden has been a friend of Virginia Democrats and my friend for decades and I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States.
“I’ve always said that our best leader is one who can build a broad coalition, including African American voters who are the heart of the Democratic Party. After South Carolina, it is clear Joe Biden is that leader.
“Health care has been the defining, winning issue for Virginia Democrats as we successfully fought to expand and protect Obamacare from Trump’s attacks. Joe Biden’s plan to expand the Affordable Care Act and lower costs unites our party and will keep Virginia blue in the fall.
“At a time of global risks from coronavirus to Middle East conflicts, we need Joe Biden’s experience to repair the damage Trump’s incompetence has done to our world. And at a time of rising hate as we saw in Charlottesville, we need Joe Biden’s character and decency to repair the damage that Trump’s rhetoric has done to our country.
“In Virginia, we’ve taken our state from red to blue in a decade by running campaigns that appeal to the majority of voters on issues like lowering health care costs, raising wages, and improving education. That’s exactly how Democrats win Virginia and the White House in 2020 with Joe Biden leading our ticket.”
McAuliffe joins U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who also announced his support this week ahead of voting on Super Tuesday.
Congressmen Donald McEachin and Bobby Scott, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, and Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw have also thrown their support to Biden.
