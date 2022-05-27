Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn relaunches Energized For Change PAC

Energized for Change PAC, launched in 2019 by Northern Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn to help Democrats gain the majority in the House of Delegates, is relaunching with an expanded scope to Turn Virginia Blue and help elect Democrats from the school board to Capitol Square.

Filler-Corn, who served as the first woman and first Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, has organized nearly $7 million toward ensuring the success of Democrats up and down the ticket since the launch of EFC PAC in 2019, and plans to build on those successes.

“National right-wing special interests have come to Virginia, and we must stop them before they can make further gains,” Filler-Corn said. “Freedom and safety are under daily attack with threats to children, women’s healthcare, access to abortion, gun safety, voting rights, worker safety, public education and so much more. Gov. Youngkin and Republican leaders want to turn back the clock on the gains we have made and return to the days of a less just, less fair and less safe Commonwealth. Our focus is to elect Democrats from the school board to Capitol Square, so that we turn Virginia blue and ensure that Virginia remains safe, open and welcoming to all.”

