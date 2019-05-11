Flood Workshop offered for citizens in Charlottesville-Albemarle region
The public is invited to attend a Flood Workshop on Thursday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building located at 1600 5th Street, Charlottesville.
Learn from federal, state, and local experts how to prepare for, handle, and recover from flooding.
The workshop includes a one-hour educational session and a mini resource fair.
The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management, Thomas Jefferson Health Department, Medical Reserve Corps, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and others will be in attendance.
Remember: if you encounter flooding, turn around, don’t drown.
Please take a moment to signup for our regional emergency alert notification, CodeRED at www.communityemergency.org.
We look forward to seeing you at the workshop!
