Fishburne Military School to participate in George Washington’s birthday parade

Published Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 11:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fishburne Military School will join the march to honor George Washington’s 290th birthday in Old Town Alexandria on Monday.

The parade is free to the public. It begins at 1 p.m.

Interim Superintendent Nicole Overton describes how the cadets’ participation goes beyond marching in a fun parade.

“Washington is the father of our country. He continues to be studied by scholars and military leaders for his leadership ability and his moral conscience. He epitomizes our school mission of developing Leadership for Life,” Overton said.

FMS has participated in the parade for more than 25 years. Each year the senior cadets, color guard, band, drill and exhibition teams look forward to an educational field trip to Washington’s hometown. It is an opportunity for the cadets to learn outside of the classroom and honor the first American president in history.

FMS Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. Christopher Wingate reflects on the values he hopes the cadets will take away from the event.

“Washington displayed courage, character, and commitment to a cause bigger than himself. As our cadets march in the parade in his honor, we stress the value of emulating Washington and the values by which he lived. We want our cadets to find success through similar values,” Wingate said.

Commitment and leadership led the cadets to victory in previous George Washington Birthday Parade performances. In 2019, FMS received top honors in the Military Units and Drill Teams category, and a second-place award in the category of Youth Bands.

This is the nation’s largest George Washington Birthday parade along a one-mile route through the streets of his hometown.

For more information on parking, maps, activities, COVID-19 policies, and parade routes, visit www.washingtonbirthday.com.