Fireworks viewing at Mary Baldwin University

The public is invited to view Staunton’s Fourth of July fireworks from Mary Baldwin University’s Cannon Hill, one of the highest vantage points in Staunton.

Free ice cream and glow bracelets for the first 300 guests. Set up begins at 9 p.m. (Fireworks start at 10 p.m.) Free and open to the public.

