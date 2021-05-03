Farm Credit of the Virginias hosts Advocating for Agriculture event

Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Knowledge Center announces its third event in their advocating for agriculture webinar series. Open to all those involved or interested in telling the story of agriculture, Advocating at Home will be held on May 11th beginning at 8 p.m.

The panel of speakers include Emily Solis with Animal Ag Alliance, Jaclyn Wilson with Wilson Ranch/Flying Diamond Beef, Morgan Messer with Mercy Mill Farm and Callie Taylor Dayton of May Tree Farm, all current advocates in the agriculture industry. Topics discussed will focus on how to effectively tell your story online and to others in the same industry and the importance of social transparency.

The event is open to all those interested in learning more about advocating for agriculture in their local and virtual communities.

The event will begin with participants gaining access to view panel member videos from May 3rd through May 10th, followed by a live virtual Q&A session being held on May 11th at 8 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more and register by May 3rd, 2021 at the following link: https://bit.ly/31I5wxm or by contacting the Knowledge Center at KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com.

Sarah Scyphers, Knowledge Center Program Specialist, noted, “Agriculture advocacy plays an important role in the health and education of the industry. The panel of speakers are ready to arm you with additional knowledge, experience and tools you can add to your advocacy toolbox.”

