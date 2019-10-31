Elaine Luria supports resolution for open impeachment hearings

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) issued the following statement after she voted with a majority of Congress to provide a path forward for public hearings as part of the next phase of the House impeachment inquiry.

“I did not come to Washington to impeach the President, but his actions have brought Congress to this vote today,” Congresswoman Luria said. “As part of my duty to defend our oath to the Constitution, I continue to support the ongoing investigation of the President’s decision to withhold critical aid from our partner, Ukraine, in exchange for information to detract from a political opponent. The President’s own words threatened our national security, undermined the integrity of our elections, and constituted an abuse of power. This investigation will bring out the truth, something every American deserves.”

H.Res 660 provides rules for the format of open hearings in the House Intelligence Committee and it authorizes the public release of deposition transcripts. The resolution also establishes procedures for the transfer of evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and it sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel in the Judiciary Committee proceedings.

