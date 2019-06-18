Elaine Luria bill would name a Virginia Beach post office after Keith Cox

Following the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Congresswoman Elaine Luria will introduce a bipartisan bill tomorrow that would name a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Ryan “Keith” Cox. The post office is located at 2509 George Mason Drive. Virginia’s entire U.S. House delegation has cosponsored the bill.

“I am proud to take the first steps toward naming a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Keith Cox,” Congresswoman Luria Said. “This building will serve as a physical reminder of Keith’s immeasurable impact on our community. Every day we will remember his heroic actions and his sacrifice on May 31.”

Cox was one of the 12 individuals killed in the May 31 mass shooting. For 12 years, he served Virginia Beach as an account clerk in the Department of Public Utilities.

An active member of the Virginia Beach community, Cox sang in his church’s choir with a “golden voice.” His friends and his colleagues describe Cox as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

This was exemplified when he laid down his life to guide his fellow coworkers to safety on May 31 in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. After bringing his colleagues to safety, Cox stood watch and refused to take refuge, stating: “I’ve got to see if anybody needs help.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Congresswoman Luria was approached by Virginia Beach Postmaster Joseph A. Croce Jr. with a request to honor Cox. Congresswoman Luria immediately agreed, setting the legislative process in motion.

Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Denver Riggleman, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman Don Beyer, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, and Congressman Ben Cline are original cosponsors of the bill.

