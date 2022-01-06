Edinburg man dead from injuries in two-vehicle Shenandoah County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Albert is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on at 4:45 p.m. along Route 55.

A 2012 Honda Accord was traveling west on Route 55 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2009 Freightliner box truck.

The driver of the Honda, Howard T. Violett Jr., 43, of Edinburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Violett later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 50-year-old male, of Front Royal, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

