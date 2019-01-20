Connolly, Chabot reintroduce Crimea Annexation Non-recognition Act

Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Steve Chabot (R-OH) re-introduced H.R. 596 the Crimea Annexation Non-recognition Act, legislation prohibiting federal agencies from taking action that recognizes Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

“Congress must lead the way in refusing to acknowledge the forcible and illegal annexation of Crimea. Failure to stand up to Russian aggression in the region will only embolden Putin,” said Congressman Connolly. “We are declaring with one bipartisan voice that Congress stands with Crimea.”

“As I’ve stated before, Putin is a bully and a thug. His continued violation of Ukrainian territorial integrity is simply unacceptable. Russia’s occupation of Crimea is bad enough, but Putin has decided to escalate tensions even further with his reckless behavior in the Sea of Azov. This legislation demonstrates our bipartisan commitment to upholding Ukrainian sovereignty and pushing back against Putin’s continued aggression,” said Congressman Chabot.

The FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act included similar language to this bill and prohibits Department of Defense funds from being used on any action that recognizes Russian sovereignty over Crimea. This Connolly-Chabot legislation would apply that prohibition to the federal government writ-large.

Text of the legislation is available here.

