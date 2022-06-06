Comedian Mike Epps to appear at Altria Theater in Richmond August 5

Comedian, actor, and producer Mike Epps will perform his stand-up act at the Altria Theater in Richmond on August 5 at 8 p.m.

The show is based on his experience growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography, “Unsuccessful Thug in which he details what it was like growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life.

Epps produced and starred in the Netflix comedy “The Upshaws.” He also starred in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” and appeared in the comedy “Dolemite is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. He has appeared in numerous movies, comedy specials and television series.

Epps won a 2016 NAACP Image award for his role in the Starz series “Survivors Remorse,” produced by LeBron James and Mike O’Malley. He received the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for his portrayal of Uncle Julius.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 10 at 10 a.m. A presale will take place June 9 for subscribers to the theater’s newsletter.

For more information, visit AltriaTheater.com

