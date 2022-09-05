Chesapeake Bay advisory board gives update on health of the Bay
The Chesapeake Bay advisory board met with elected officials last week to discuss environment issues that impact the Bay and Coastal Virginia. The meeting also included environmental groups, agriculture and aquaculture representatives and the business community.
The board’s meeting focused on providing an update on federal investments that would be made by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to protect the health of the Bay, as well as the Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Act.
“The Chesapeake Bay advisory board brings to together key stakeholders to relay important information regarding conservation issues in our watershed. This information sharing can assist the network of professionals and stakeholders in advancing policy and resource recommendations that protect and restore our waterways and its upland environment,” said Christy Everett, CBF Hampton Roads director.
Board members provided updates on the Nimmo Parkway Project, agriculture, aquaculture and an update on the Bay’s fisheries.
“The Chesapeake Bay is crucial to Hampton Roads, and the advisory board brings together every level of government with key elected officials and community and business leaders to preserve the Bay and ensure that future generations can enjoy its natural wonder,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02). “I’m grateful to all of our elected, environmental, and community leaders for participating in our advisory board meeting. Protecting Coastal Virginia’s natural treasure, the Chesapeake Bay, and its watershed, remains one of my top priorities in Congress.”
In 2020, former President Donald Trump signed Luria’s bipartisan Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act into law as part of the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. The legislation authorized more funding for crucial Environmental Protection Agency cleanup efforts in the Bay watershed.
Recently, Luria championed a $40 million investment by the EPA to restore the Chesapeake Bay through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Chesapeake Bay will receive $238 million in BIL funding for restoration and improvement projects over the next five years.
The Bay generates $33 billion in economic value annually and hosts one of the most important sites for ecological diversity in North America.