Campbell to be arraigned on Wednesday in Bridgewater College murders

Alexander Wyatt Campbell will be arraigned Wednesday on capital murder charges associated with the shooting of two Bridgewater College officers.

Campbell, a former Bridgewater College student, will be in Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court at 1 p.m.

The remains of Bridgewater College police officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College campus safety officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Those on campus and within the Town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area on Wednesday. Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.