Bridgewater College mark Division III Athletics Week with Nisan Trotter

Former college football player-turned-entrepreneur Nisan Trotter will speak at Bridgewater College on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cole Hall during the College’s celebration of Division III Athletics Week.

His lecture, “The Gift of Leadership,” will touch on the seven pillars that gifted leaders use to help them inspire those around them. Whether that’s on or off the field, Trotter reminds his audiences that gifted leaders can inspire anytime, anyplace and anywhere.

Division III Week, sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, is a week-long celebration to acknowledge the impact of athletics and of student-athletes on campus and in the surrounding community. This year’s celebration runs April 4 to April 10, 2022.

Bridgewater College is a Division III member of the NCAA competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The College boasts a successful intercollegiate sports program that sponsors 21 NCAA DIII sports and a competitive, intercollegiate equestrian program.

“Nisan’s energy, the authenticity he brings, his ability to empower students to make the best of their college experience and how he helps others learn to become effective leaders made him the best choice for Bridgewater College’s celebration of DIII Week,” said Dr. Gauri Pitale, Bridgewater College’s Associate Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

A Silverhill, Ala., native, Trotter loved sports at an early age where he transitioned year-round from football, basketball and baseball. He earned a football scholarship to Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., where he made an impact on his college campus in several ways.

While at Bucknell, Trotter was the recipient of the Most Inspirational Player of the Year Award by his teammates, and the university honored him with its first ever Diversity Achiever Award for his ability to connect with different communities and diverse individuals.

Trotter’s impassioned pursuit of entrepreneurship led him to co-found TROTFITNESS Fit Body Boot Camp, one of the nation’s top fitness boot camps, where he has helped thousands of people in central Pennsylvania reach their health and fitness goals. He received the 2015 Fitness Business Summit Personal Trainer of the Year Award for his business success.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Attendees will also be entered into a raffle where participants can win a signed copy of Trotter’s book, Born Gifted: How to Unwrap the Gifts Inside You for Supernatural Success.

This lecture is presented by Bridgewater College Athletics and the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and sponsored by the Showker Institute for Responsible Leadership.

