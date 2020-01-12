Bridgewater, Bridgewater College to host MLK Day celebration

Bridgewater College’s Martin Luther King Day celebration, “Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey,” begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

Members of the community are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of the renowned civil rights leader with the Bridgewater College community.

The event kicks off with guest speakers giving remarks at Oakdale, followed by a march of event attendees from Oakdale Park to Bridgewater College’s campus, where guests are invited to enjoy a reception in the Kline Campus Center lobby.

Following the reception, Bridgewater College students will participate in Day of Service activities, both on- and off-campus.

That evening, Jelani Cobb, winner of the 2015 Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis Journalism for his New Yorker columns, will present an endowed lecture at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall.

Cobb, who writes about the enormous complexity of race in America, will speak on “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today.”

Also part of Bridgewater College’s observance of Martin Luther King Day will be a screening of the feature documentary film It is Well. The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Cole Hall. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with director and writer Bennie R. Mitchell III.

It is Well is a snapshot of the Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr.’s life, his achievements and his legacy as an activist in the state of Georgia.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

