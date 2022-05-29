BRC Foundation launches LiveWell Campaign

The BRC Foundation has launched the public final phase of a $4.5 million fundraising campaign to enhance and energize healthy living at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

With 95 percent of the ambitious fundraising goal already pledged, BRC expects to meet and exceed the goal by this fall.

“To be happy and fulfilled, I need more than a nice apartment and good food,” says BRC resident Janina Greene. “I am deeply grateful to BRC team’s openness to listen and hear our voices, in order to increase and enhance opportunities for us to live with energy for life to the end!”

The LiveWell Campaign builds on the progress BRC has made over the past decade and takes programming for residents and team members to new heights.

The campaign identifies several funding priorities:

Energized Life Fund

This new fund expands innovative programming to enrich resident life at all levels of living at BRC. From expanded access to visual and performing arts to speaker series to additional wellness classes and equipment, the possibilities are endless.

Work Well Fund

The Work Well Fund helps BRC invest in the personal and professional success of its team members through scholarships, emergency financial relief, wellness benefits, and more.

Community Outreach Fund

BRC has always been an active and contributing member of the greater community. This new fund expands outreach and volunteer efforts to support healthy aging throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Forever Family Endowment

The Forever Family Endowment supports operations in Assisted Living and Nursing Households for residents who have exhausted their financial resources.

Spiritual Life Endowment

This endowment supports the work of BRC’s chaplains, the operations of Lantz chapel, spiritual enrichment programming, and the team member spiritual care training program.

“More than ever, we are mindful of the importance of whole-person wellness,” says President Rodney Alderfer. “As a result of the construction and renovation projects of the last several years, our residents have the physical environment they need. Now we turn our attention to enlivening what goes on within that environment, so that every person is supported in living the highest possible quality of life.”

More information about the funding priorities and how to support the campaign is available at brcliving.org/livewell.

