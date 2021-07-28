Baysox whack Flying Squirrels, 6-1: Sixth straight loss for Richmond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Bowie Baysox, 6-1, on Tuesday night at The Diamond, extending their season-long losing streak to six games.

Richmond (38-34) gathered eight hits on the night but left 12 runners stranded with 15 strikeouts.

The Baysox (42-29) pulled ahead 3-0 in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Patrick Dorrian and a two-run home run from Toby Welk in the next at-bat. It was the most earned runs that Richmond starter Caleb Kilian (Loss, 3-2) had allowed in an inning this season.

Bowie tacked on one more run in the third inning with an RBI single from Cadyn Grenier that brought home Adley Rutschman from third base and grew the Baysox’ advantage to 4-0.

With runners at first and third in the fifth inning, Will Wilson bounced into a fielder’s choice that scored Shane Matheny and chipped the score to 4-1.

After Kyle Stowers led off the seventh with a double and advanced to third base, he scored on a wild pitch from Luis Amaya that pushed Bowie’s lead to 5-1.

Greg Cullen extended the lead for Bowie to 6-1 with a solo home run off Frank Rubio in the ninth inning.

Kilian finished the night with 4.0 innings of work, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with six strikeouts. It was the most runs that Kilian had allowed in his professional career.

Bowie starter Cody Sedlock (Win, 3-2) produced 5.0 innings with one run allowed off six hits and struck out seven Flying Squirrels.

The bullpen for Bowie combined for six strikeouts over 3.0 innings with Steven Klimek leading the charge with five.

The series against the Bowie Baysox continues Wednesday at The Diamond with a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle (3-1, 3.59) will get the start for Richmond on Tuesday against right-hander Gray Fenter (4-2, 7.16) for Bowie.

