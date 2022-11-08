baltimore ravens dominant in 27 13 win over new orleans saints on monday night football

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise.

The superstar quarterback went 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries. But the former Louisville gunslinger had a couple of wow moments where he made some ridiculous throws, one even without setting his feet, throwing from a normal standing position.

“No, I do not take it for granted,” coach John Harbaugh said about his quarterback. “I was shaking my head, I think I said, ‘Wow’ a couple of times. I couldn’t see how he got out of the one late on the other side of the field there. How did he get out of that one? I thought Lamar played… Lamar plays on a different level. You can’t just look at passing stats; the passing stats are good, but he made some plays, he made some third-down conversions. Third down was key in this game; we did a great job on offense, and Lamar was really the driver of that. Then, on defense, our defense stepped up and played well on third down, too.”

The Ravens opened up a 14-0 lead in the second quarter that would have been enough to win the game, but 10 points in the fourth quarter put this one to bed as the Baltimore defense feasted.

“Obviously, a really great win; a tough environment, a tough football team. The Saints are very physical, they play very hard, and they have a good scheme [and are] well coached. So, we’re very pleased to come out here with a win,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs, while the Saints were just 3 for 11. Baltimore did not turn the ball over and held it for 37 minutes compared to New Orleans’ 22.

Jackson hit Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard score late in the first quarter before Drake and kicker Justin Tucker alternated scoring the rest of the way in an easy victory.

Running back Kenyan Drake had himself a game, rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 24 carries. He also added to catches for 16 yards.

Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 30 yards and three catches for 32 yards.