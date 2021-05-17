Augusta Health receives ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Published Monday, May. 17, 2021, 2:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta Health received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Augusta Health‘s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“Patient Safety is a focused and continuous effort at Augusta Health as it is at every hospital across the nation,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health, “so for our physicians and staff to be recognized nationally is especially gratifying. It’s an even greater honor to receive this distinction for two successive Leapfrog grading periods. We’ve adjusted and responded to our community during the pandemic and additionally through our vaccination efforts. I’m so proud of my colleagues for their abilities to keep our patients’ health and safety needs as their top priorities. They truly deserve this recognition.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Augusta Health shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Augusta Health was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021.

To see Augusta Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Related

Comments