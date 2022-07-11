Augusta Health adjusts visitation policy today

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Augusta HealthAugusta Health’s visitation policy changes today in response to stabilizing COVID-19 rates in the community. Minors under age 18 who are well will be permitted as visitors as of today, accompanied by an adult, to see non-COVID patients.

All visitors two years old and older must wear a mask inside Augusta Health facilities. The full policy is available here.

According to Augusta Health, total vaccine doses reached 119,149 as of July 9; 47, 589 administered at Augusta Health and 27,253 boosters.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Waynesboro on Lew Dewitt Boulevard:

  • Tuesday, July 12 from 3 pm – 6 pm.  Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
  • Friday, July 15 from 9 am – 12 noon.  Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
  • Wednesday, July 20 from 9 am – 12 noon.  Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
  • Friday, July 22 from 9 am – 12 noon.  Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.

Appointments may be made online here.


Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.