Augusta Health adjusts visitation policy today
Augusta Health’s visitation policy changes today in response to stabilizing COVID-19 rates in the community. Minors under age 18 who are well will be permitted as visitors as of today, accompanied by an adult, to see non-COVID patients.
All visitors two years old and older must wear a mask inside Augusta Health facilities. The full policy is available here.
According to Augusta Health, total vaccine doses reached 119,149 as of July 9; 47, 589 administered at Augusta Health and 27,253 boosters.
Upcoming vaccination clinics in Waynesboro on Lew Dewitt Boulevard:
- Tuesday, July 12 from 3 pm – 6 pm. Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
- Friday, July 15 from 9 am – 12 noon. Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
- Wednesday, July 20 from 9 am – 12 noon. Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
- Friday, July 22 from 9 am – 12 noon. Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
Appointments may be made online here.