Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves voting precincts, polling places

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors finalized the names and locations of new voting precincts and polling places at its meeting on Wednesday.

The map of approved voting precincts and polling places is shown in the graphic to the right, as well as on the county’s interactive redistricting website.

Copies of 11″x17″ printed, color maps are also available at the Augusta County Government Center for $5 to cover the printing costs.

The voting precincts and polling places will now be submitted to the Commonwealth’s Office of the Attorney General for review and certification of no objection. This process will take no longer than 60 days. Should a certification of no objection be obtained, the new voting precincts and polling places will take effect prior to the June primary elections.

All registered voters in the county will receive an official mailing from the Office of Voter Registration with more information about where to vote and what local, state, and congressional districts will be represented on the ballot.

For questions regarding voting and polling places, contact the Office of Voter Registration at 540-245-5656 or registrar@co.augusta.va.us.

For information on registering to vote or to learn how you can volunteer as an officer of election, visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/vote.