Augusta County authorities lead search for missing woman

Published Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 8:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last heard from on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Brittany Cheyanne Brogan, 20, is 5’1”, 112 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is likely driving a gray four-door 2016 Honda Civic with Virginia registration UHR-7542.

Brogan could possibly be in the Tennessee area.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.