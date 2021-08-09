Augusta County authorities lead search for missing woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last heard from on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Brittany Cheyanne Brogan, 20, is 5’1”, 112 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is likely driving a gray four-door 2016 Honda Civic with Virginia registration UHR-7542.
Brogan could possibly be in the Tennessee area.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.