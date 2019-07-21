Albemarle County unveils installation of John Henry James soil exhibit

Albemarle County unveiled the installation of the traveling history exhibit featuring the soil collected from the lynching site of John Henry James this week at the County Office Building.

The exhibit includes photographs and a historical narrative to contextualize the arrest and lynching of James in July 1898. This exhibit is the first piece of a larger history exhibit that will open at the County Office Building this fall.

“We are taking step forwards to shine a light on our collective path,” shared Supervisor Diantha McKeel at the unveiling

Albemarle County partnered with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Foundation (formerly Society) to create the exhibit, adapted from an essay by author and historian Brendan Wolfe and edited by the Foundation’s Executive Director Coy Barefoot.

The exhibit will travel through the JMRL branch system five months out the year, February through June.

The exhibit is available by request to other organizations – contact Siri Russell, 434-296-5841 x 3062 for more information.

