Albemarle County: Route 640 bridge to close for emergency erosion work

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) for an emergency job to repair erosion at the bridge over Preddy Creek in Albemarle County.

Beginning March 28, Route 640 will be closed to through traffic. Weather permitting, the road will reopen on April 9.

The existing bridge, located 1.9 miles from Route 747E (Preddy Creek Road) and 1.1 miles to Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) was originally built in 1932 and the superstructure was replaced in the 1990’s.

Motorists are advised to use posted alternate routes during the closure.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

