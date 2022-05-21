Albemarle County: Police investigating shooting off Thomas Jefferson Parkway
Albemarle County Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway (Route 53) shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers were notified that the gunshot wound victim had left the residence in a private vehicle to seek emergency medical care for non-life threatening injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. A known suspect remains at-large, but there is no threat to the community at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 434-972-4000.