Albemarle County Police charge three in threats at high schools

Three juveniles have been charged in connection with threats made at Albemarle High School and Western Albemarle High School last month.

Two were charged in the Nov. 3 threats directed at AHS, and the third was charged in the Nov. 18 threat directed at WAHS, according to Albemarle County Police.

The threats were not considered credible, but the ACPD increased security at each school in the wake of the threats.

Police are actively investigating several school-involved threats, including one at Burley Middle School that was reported to ACPD on Monday. These investigations remain ongoing with potential charges. Updates to these investigations will be made as they become available.

Social media safety

ACPD would like to take this opportunity to encourage families to review the following online and social media safety tips. Read them, discuss them with your students, and reach out with any questions or concerns.

Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly.

Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.

Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.

Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.

In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, text, or an internet site, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police.

ACPD will work with the school to develop a plan of action.

At no point should anyone share it with friends or post it online.

Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps. While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private.

Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.

