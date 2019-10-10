Albemarle County marks Fire Prevention Week with weekend event

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hosting an event at Wegman’s on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will feature fire trucks, gear and equipment, and a kid-friendly physical ability test complete with a hose drag and teddy-bear carry. Safety tips and recruitment information will also be available to attendees.

ACFR is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

In addition to Saturday’s event, community members can receive safety information and complete fire prevention activities virtually by following ACFR on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.