Albemarle County marks Fire Prevention Week with weekend event
In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hosting an event at Wegman’s on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.
The event will feature fire trucks, gear and equipment, and a kid-friendly physical ability test complete with a hose drag and teddy-bear carry. Safety tips and recruitment information will also be available to attendees.
ACFR is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
In addition to Saturday’s event, community members can receive safety information and complete fire prevention activities virtually by following ACFR on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.