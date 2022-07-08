Albemarle County has a new director of elections: Deputy registrar Lauren E. Eddy
The Albemarle County Electoral Board selected long-time deputy registrar Lauren E. Eddy to become the county’s new general registrar and director of elections.
Eddy will fill the remainder of the term of Jake Washburne, who is retiring on July 31.
A native of Albemarle County, Eddy is a Virginia Registered Election Official and a National Certified Elections/Registration Administrator.
“As a lifelong resident of Albemarle County, I take great pride in my service to the citizens of Albemarle and look forward to serving them in this new role,” Eddy said.
Eddy has served as the deputy registrar for 15 of the 17 years she has worked with the Albemarle Voter Registration and Elections Office. In that role, Eddy has managed the daily operations of the voter registration and elections office, worked extensively with registrars’ offices across the Commonwealth, and helped implement the recent changes in early in-person voting and no-excuse voting by mail.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Lauren’s extensive experience and familiarity with Albemarle County elections to take the reins from Jake Washburne,” said Nancy Muir, the chair of the Electoral Board.
“I can’t think of anyone more qualified than Lauren to take on this role,” Washburne said.