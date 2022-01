Albemarle County government offices open today: Call before you visit

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County offices will be open today and operating with regular business hours, but call 434-243-7929 before you come in to ensure that the right staff is available to meet your needs.

Please be cautious when traveling today – remove all snow/ice from your vehicle before you start moving, take it slow on icy roads, and keep a safe travel distance from other vehicles.

Related