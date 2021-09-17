ACC Football Top 5: Week 2

Two weeks in, and what do we know about ACC Football? Not much, not much good, anyway.

The two biggest wins of the season: Virginia Tech over North Carolina, Virginia over … Illinois.

What does that tell you?

Pitt beating Tennessee is a close third. This Tennessee ain’t the Tennessee of Peyton Manning or Tee Martin.

Clemson losing to Georgia by a touchdown isn’t a sin. Clemson not scoring a touchdown against Georgia is.

Miami looked awful against Alabama, which again, not a sin, but barely beating a Sun Belt team at home, sinful.

We needed NC State to go to Starkville and get a win over Mississippi State. The Pack didn’t get the message.

Enough with the bad stuff. On to this week’s Top 5.

Clemson (1-1, 0-0 ACC): This is by default. The Tigers beat South Carolina State 49-3 in Week 2. We still won’t know much about them after they maul Georgia Tech this weekend. ESPN FPI: 4. Sagarin: 4. Virginia Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC): Kinda also by default. The win over UNC is the win of the young season in the ACC. The Hokies are a 2.5-point ‘dog on the road at WVU this weekend. ESPN FPI: 19. Sagarin: 30. Virginia (2-0, 0-0 ACC): Looked impressive in the 42-14 win over Illinois in Week 2, but it wasn’t the Illinois of Jeff George. ESPN FPI: 24. Sagarin: 40. Pitt (2-0, 0-0 ACC): They get Western Michigan this weekend. ESPN FPI: 17. Sagarin: 37. North Carolina (1-1, 0-1 ACC): Must-win this weekend with UVA. ESPN FPI: 11. Sagarin: 23.

Watch list: Miami (1-1, 0-0 ACC, ESPN FPI: 20, Sagarin 39), NC State (1-1, 0-0 ACC, ESPN FPI: 27, Sagarin: 35)

Story by Chris Graham