AAPI advocates May Nivar, Eric Lin endorse Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Del. Sam Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, announced this week endorsements from leading Virginia AAPI community advocates May Nivar and Eric Lin.

“Near or far and for many years, Sam has shown up for the people in and outside his district so I know he will show up for the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia as our next Lieutenant Governor. Sam’s policies uphold diversity, equity, and inclusion for all Virginians especially everyday, hardworking Virginians from all walks of life. No special interests. Just a proven track record of doing the right thing,” said Nivar, an AAPI community advocate in Midlothian.

“Sam is a friend who embodies integrity, compassion, and action. He has never been afraid to stand up for principle and has never shied away from important fights. This is why I am endorsing Sam for Lieutenant Governor. I have never endorsed a candidate before, but as someone who has fought for our communities in the past, I trust him to continue punching holes in the darkness for our communities,” said Lin, an AAPI community advocate in Chesterfield.

“As we recognize AAPI Heritage Month this May, we cannot ignore the uptick of hate and violence directed against these communities. Eric and May are doing the critical work of standing up to that bigotry and discrimination, and I’m ready to play my part in this movement alongside them as Lieutenant Governor,” said Rasoul. “As an ethnic and religious minority myself, I know how critical it is that we promote tolerance, inclusion, and education. Everyone should feel at home in Virginia.”

