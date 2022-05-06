#5 Virginia Tech opens 10-game homestand with two games against Villanova

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 6:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 5 Virginia Tech baseball team (31-10) will start its 10-game season-closing homestand this weekend when it contests a two-game series against Villanova (17-22-1) at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Saturday and Sunday’s games will air live on ACC Network Extra with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. on both days. Fans may also tune into WRAD-FM 101.7 to listen to all three games as called by the play-by-play voice of Tech baseball, Evan Hughes.

Probable Starters

• Saturday: Griffin Green (7-1, 3.19 ERA) vs. Tyler Arella (4-2, 5.19 ERA)

• Sunday: TBD vs. TBD

Notes

Feathers in caps: After prevailing against No. 11 Virginia in Charlottesville – its first ACC series win at the site of its in-state rival – Virginia Tech leaped two spots in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings, cracking the top five for the first time during its program history. The Hokies were rewarded dearly for their series performance against the Cavaliers that was accented by Sunday’s comeback victory from four runs down. Upon clinching its seventh straight ACC series, Tech climbed inside the top 10 of the NCAA Division I Baseball RPI, vaulting to No. 6 through games played as of May 5. Predicted to finish sixth in the ACC Coastal Division at the beginning of the season, the Hokies have far exceeded expectations, polishing a postseason resume that ranks among the elite in college baseball. This week, Tech is the highest ranked ACC program in four of the six leading college baseball polls, highlighted by its No. 3 national ranking courtesy of Perfect Game. The Hokies have won four of their five multi-game series against opponents ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings and are 16-8 this season against the top 100 RPI programs. As it stands, Tech’s postseason resume is most worthy of hosting during NCAA Regional weekend and also has the Hokies on the verge of earning a top-eight national seed.

After prevailing against No. 11 Virginia in Charlottesville – its first ACC series win at the site of its in-state rival – Virginia Tech leaped two spots in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings, cracking the top five for the first time during its program history. The Hokies were rewarded dearly for their series performance against the Cavaliers that was accented by Sunday’s comeback victory from four runs down. Upon clinching its seventh straight ACC series, Tech climbed inside the top 10 of the NCAA Division I Baseball RPI, vaulting to No. 6 through games played as of May 5. Predicted to finish sixth in the ACC Coastal Division at the beginning of the season, the Hokies have far exceeded expectations, polishing a postseason resume that ranks among the elite in college baseball. This week, Tech is the highest ranked ACC program in four of the six leading college baseball polls, highlighted by its No. 3 national ranking courtesy of Perfect Game. The Hokies have won four of their five multi-game series against opponents ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings and are 16-8 this season against the top 100 RPI programs. As it stands, Tech’s postseason resume is most worthy of hosting during NCAA Regional weekend and also has the Hokies on the verge of earning a top-eight national seed. Inside the ACC race: Virginia Tech (14-8 ACC) pulls into its bye weekend from conference play sitting in sole possession of second place in the ACC Coastal Division. Upon topping Virginia two games to one in Charlottesville, the Hokies strengthened their control over the league’s No. 3 seed, which would place Tech in Pool C at the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte (opposite seeds No. 6 and No. 10). Since joining the ACC, the Hokies’ best Coastal Division finishes are third-place results in 2013 and 2015 while their best conference-wide regular season finishes are sixth-place results in 2010 and 2013. This weekend, Tech is one of four teams on a bye from ACC play, joining Miami (vs. North Dakota State), Notre Dame (off) and Virginia (off). The Hokies close their regular season schedule with home sets against the ACC Atlantic Division leaders, No. 10 Louisville (May 13-15), and against Duke (May 19-21).

Virginia Tech (14-8 ACC) pulls into its bye weekend from conference play sitting in sole possession of second place in the ACC Coastal Division. Upon topping Virginia two games to one in Charlottesville, the Hokies strengthened their control over the league’s No. 3 seed, which would place Tech in Pool C at the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte (opposite seeds No. 6 and No. 10). Since joining the ACC, the Hokies’ best Coastal Division finishes are third-place results in 2013 and 2015 while their best conference-wide regular season finishes are sixth-place results in 2010 and 2013. This weekend, Tech is one of four teams on a bye from ACC play, joining Miami (vs. North Dakota State), Notre Dame (off) and Virginia (off). The Hokies close their regular season schedule with home sets against the ACC Atlantic Division leaders, No. 10 Louisville (May 13-15), and against Duke (May 19-21). Non-conference success: Virginia Tech is 17-2 this season against non-conference opponents, having won seven straight games since its March 15 defeat to James Madison. The Hokies have outscored their non-conference opponents by 108 runs, batting .344 while flexing a +43 margin in doubles, a +24 margin in home runs and toeing a 3.86 team ERA. Sophomore outfielder Jack Hurley is batting .522 (35-for-67) during his 18 appearances against non-conference opponents this season, pacing the Hokies with 27 runs scored while slugging .925 courtesy of his 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Tech is 8-3 all-time against Villanova, having opposed the Wildcats annually during BIG EAST play between 2001 and 2004. Villanova is 1-2 this season against opponents ranked within D1Baseball’s top 25 poll, having won the middle game during its three-game, BIG EAST series at No. 15 Connecticut.

Up next

No. 5 Virginia Tech will play for the season sweep of Liberty on Wednesday, May 11. First pitch at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...