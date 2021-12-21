5 top digital marketing trends for 2022

Every year a new trend comes into the limelight that can reshape the future of digital marketing. In the pandemic and recession of 2021, the marketing world has not been disappointed. The digital marketing trends of 2022 will be some of the most groundbreaking.

Come to think of the new kid in the social media platform, TikTok, which has taken the Gen Z users by storm. Today TikTok is one of the leading social media platforms that any business should look forward to promoting their products.

The future of finance is also changing with the rise and growing popularity of crypto and NFTs. Google has also announced that it will phase out any third-party cookies by 2023. A lot is changing in tech, and all these affect the digital marketing industry. Here are more trends you should look forward to in the coming years.

1. Video marketing

Video marketing is becoming a more impressive part of digital marketing. According to the statistics by lemon light, this is a trend that all businesses using digital marketing should watch out for if they want to compete in the industry. The recent data by Lemon Light show that at least 70% of customers have shared a brand’s video to others, and a further 72% are reporting that video marketing has improved their customer experience and conversion rates.

As we enter 2022, we expect the number of people using mobile phones to keep rising. Mobile traffic will keep rising too, which means video marketing and usage of online video editors will become more dominant. At least 98% of markers believe that video will play a significant role in digital marketing in the coming years.

2. The death of cookies

The recent announcement by Google to end the cookie tracking by 2023 should be a wake-up call to digital marketers. This is a giant move by one of the largest search engines, and we should expect it to affect how marketers apply different tactics to reach their target audience.

Since the implementation of the GDPR, user privacy has become more important to internet service providers. Google and other search engines are always looking for ways to maximize user experience with their brands, and improving their privacy policy is one way to boost user experience.

While digital marketers are looking for ways to track users on the web, there are already options for internet users to opt out of tracking and third-party cookies courtesy of the GDPR policy.

3. Content will still be the king

In digital marketing, content has been the king for the longest time. As we step into 2022, this is likely to continue as marketers now focus more on the quality of the content. There is tons of content on the internet, and what will make your content different in 2022 is the quality and simplicity.

Most internet users are more concerned about the uniqueness and quality of content. If you want to grow your website into an authority in 2022, you should focus mostly on posting excellent content for your audience.

You don’t have to post every day to keep your audience on the same page; all you have to do is make your content more inspiring and educational for your target audience. It is better to provide high-quality content to your audience less frequently but ensure that whatever you are offering is relevant, engaging, and informative.

4. Marketing automation

Another marketing trend to look out for in 2022 is marketing automation. In 2022, we should expect more data-driven marketing campaigns to be used across all industries. Marketing automation will be the order of the day since it will help marketers spend less time on repetitive tasks by simply automating their workflows.

With marketing automation, marketers will now build their consumer profiles and nurture their sales funnel. The one approach fits all is something of the past, and as we move into 2022, we expect marketers to start segmenting their strategies, sizes, and marketing content based on the audience they have at hand.

Today, customers are becoming savvier and intelligent. It means if you want your business to always remain in front of them when they search your products and services, you must keep tracking what they see whenever they are online. You must know the kind of articles they read, videos they like to watch, and the type of social media posts they are more likely to read.

Customers are always hunting for the correct information to help them decide to buy your brand. If you want to build stronger relationships with your customers, it is time to think about more conversational marketing automation.

5. Visual and voice search

In 2022, a voice-activated assistant will continue being a huge seller. Voice search is going to change how digital marketers are doing keyword research. Digital marketers will start focusing more on long-tail keywords when creating content for their target audience.

When creating content for your marketing campaign, you should choose keywords based on what most users ask on search engines. Google, for instance, has a People Also Ask feature that helps you find some of the frequent search queries you can create content around. When people use voice search, they are most likely to use long-tail keywords. Creating content around these long tail keywords simply increases your online visibility.

Another trend to look out for is visual search. In 2022 users can simply upload a picture to find more information about the image uploaded. For instance, a landmark image will provide historical information. When a user uploads an image of a product, a search engine will return similar products and show them where to buy such products.

Final thoughts

The way professional digital marketers choose their marketing strategy will likely change as we approach 2022. As search engines abolish cookies, marketers have to find other ways of tracking customer digital footsteps and knowing what they like most while creating marketing content that can convert them.

The 2022 consumer will be more demanding, so businesses must start adapting to new digital advertising methods.

