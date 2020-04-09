5 considerations before buying an industrial ultrasonic cleaning equipment

Ultrasonic cleaning is an effective solution for industrial applications because it’s efficient, effective, and economical. And since the equipment used by many industries require delicate handling, ultrasonic cleaning is ideal as it doesn’t need cleaning chemicals that could damage or corrode parts. But to ensure that you maximize the benefits of this technology, you need to choose the right industrial ultrasonic cleaning machine. In this article, we’ve come up with a list of five essential considerations that will guarantee an excellent return of investment.

Cleaning frequency

The operating frequency of an industrial ultrasonic cleaning equipment refers to the amount of energy produced by the bubbles that are responsible for the cleaning action. A low-frequency machine creates larger, more powerful bubbles while high-frequency machines produce smaller, less vigorous bubbles. In choosing the right frequency for your needs, you need to consider the object and materials that will be cleaned using the equipment. Surface dimensions, as well as the presence of specific contaminants, should also factor into your decision.

Tank size

For industrial applications, tank size is critical, especially if you need to submerge objects into the tank. For single-use applications, you can have the tank customized to fit your needs. But if you prefer a machine you can use for general cleaning needs, consider the longest or biggest objects you will clean using the device and use it as the basis for the tank size. Using accessories like a basket will also increase efficiency as you can wash several small parts simultaneously.

Cleaning power

The cleaning system should produce enough power for the tank. If there aren’t enough ultrasonic waves, there could be dead spots resulting in uneven cleaning. A complete system bought from one manufacturer won’t have this problem. But if you purchase parts separately, the generator and transducer may not be compatible with the tank size.

To make sure you buy a piece of cleaning equipment suited for your needs, have the supplier assess your requirements and make the recommendations on whether or not you’ll need more than on transducer to power the cleaning tank.

Using detergent or soap

De-ionized water is often sufficient for lighter cleaning applications. But for heavier use, you can use mild detergent, soap or solvent. However, you should avoid using harsh chemicals when using ultrasonic cleaning equipment. Make sure that you ask the manufacturer regarding the specifications and best practices when using soap or detergent.

Adding heat for maximum cleaning performance

An industrial cleaning system can remove even the hardest dirt and grease deposits, but it usually takes time. To hasten the cleaning process, you can add heat to soften and remove these contaminants. In certain applications, heat is essential for speedier cleaning. As such, you need to make sure that the equipment is designed to handle high-temperature conditions.

Conclusion

Finding a supplier specializing in the needs of industrial clients will ensure that you receive the latest and best ultrasonic cleaning equipment. It will also help if you consult first before going over the product inventory of the supplier you chose.

