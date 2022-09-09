$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia

Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead water lines across Virginia.

“As we have seen with the situation in Jackson, Mississippi, maintaining our water infrastructure is critical for the health and safety of our communities. We are glad to see these federal funds go toward necessary infrastructure improvements that will replace lead water systems in the Commonwealth,” the Senators said in a press release.

The funding is awarded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.