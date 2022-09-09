Menu
46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in virginia
Virginia

$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
tap water
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead water lines across Virginia.

“As we have seen with the situation in Jackson, Mississippi, maintaining our water infrastructure is critical for the health and safety of our communities. We are glad to see these federal funds go toward necessary infrastructure improvements that will replace lead water systems in the Commonwealth,” the Senators said in a press release.

The funding is awarded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

