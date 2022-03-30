4 things to consider when looking for a web designer

The eCommerce business is worth billions of dollars, and with billions of online shoppers online, the importance of having an active website cannot be emphasized enough.

However, just setting up a website isn’t enough. You must make sure you have a superb functional web design. A great website design is critical because it creates the first impression and sets the tone for the user experience.

Several factors define a good McClean, VA, web design. For example, it must be easy to use, load faster, and contain valuable content. You need to work with an experienced web designer to craft an exceptional web design.

Here are tips you should consider when hiring a web designer.

1. Designers’ approach to usability

Usability involves how well visitors can interact with your site to achieve their objectives. It’s the ease with which they can accomplish what they want when visiting your site. Ideally, you want them to quickly find what they’re looking for and complete their desired actions in as few clicks as possible.

You must make sure your ideal designer does usability testing on their designs before hiring them.

2. Prioritizes user experience

The first thing you should look at is the general look and feel of the website. Are they professional, modern, and intuitive? If not, move on to the next one.

You want to make sure visitors enjoy interacting with your site. If your site doesn’t look good or provide a good user experience in today’s market, your visitors will go to your competitors.

Your site should be easy to navigate and include all of this content in a visually appealing way that makes sense—visitors like browsing through image galleries, watching videos, and reading informative articles.

3. Ability to come up with different styles of design

Your ideal web designer must be able to design websites with different styles of layouts. They should know how to create an attractive format that will attract visitors’ attention.

Furthermore, an excellent web designer can work with graphic programs such as Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, and Illustrator.

4. Consider their credibility

You must choose a credible web designer to build your website. An ideal place to start is by asking friends and family who have had a website built in the past. If they were happy with the service and felt that the web designer did a good job, likely, you will too.

If you don’t know anyone who has used a web designer in the past, another option is to search online. Many web designers display their work on their websites so that potential clients can view examples of websites they have created for other people.

If you like their style, it is worth contacting them to see if they would be interested in taking on your project.

The key takeaway

Ultimately, there will always be multiple factors to consider when choosing a web designer. No matter your final decision, it’s important to remember that communication with your designer is key.

Good communication will go a long way towards you both working together towards the same end goal, which in this case is a website design that helps best achieve your business goals.

Story by Brad Bernacke

