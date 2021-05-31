3 ways WiFi marketing can help restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores succeed

Published Monday, May. 31, 2021, 8:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Everyone is connected to their smartphones and laptops these days. With remote work becoming more common than ever, businesses need to adapt to the ever-changing digital time. To stay up to date, we find that more and more cafes, restaurants, and small shops offer public networks for users to connect to while shopping at their store.

Let’s see how businesses can use this public network to increase customer retention rates and benefit their sales strategy.

What is WiFi marketing, and why will it benefit my shop?

WiFi marketing helps small businesses, restaurants, and cafes differentiate themselves from the competition by improving their connectivity and data speeds. By using a more secure network that is easy to connect to, guests and customers will keep coming back for more. WiFi is a massive part of our society today – have you ever canceled a hotel reservation simply because they don’t have free WiFi? You are not alone.

Retail locations that offer WiFi marketing will have a higher rate of customers and customer retention numbers due to their ease of use and access. For small businesses that want to bring in a higher number of paying customers, there needs to be a change in how they market their business to attract a larger target market. WiFi marketing, like the one that Bloom Intelligence offers, helps small companies to broaden their scope by attracting more customers who wouldn’t usually visit their store and keeping customers who are already visiting the physical location.

With WiFi marketing, you have real-time data provided to you by your customers since you can see who is currently logged into your system. By giving free WiFi in exchange for a phone number or email address, you can simplify the log-in process to the WiFi network while gaining a potential customer’s contact information.

Focus on who matters

One of the most significant benefits of WiFi marketing is focusing on the customers who really matter. Instead of spending money and effort on a broad market that may ignore your marketing tactics, you can simply target your efforts to focus on customers who spend money and help your business earn a profit.

Combine data

Combining data with the knowledge of what customers really want is what helps turn your small business into a data-driven company with positive feedback. Mixing WiFi marketing with customer relationship management helps provide insights about your target market and return customers.

Seamless WiFi experience

How is your public WiFi broadcasted to the customers? Is your WiFi challenging to connect to while using a laptop, or does it immediately pop up with a guest log-in page? Optimizing the connection process helps customers easily connect to your public WiFiu without having to go through a series of steps or frustrating log-in tactics.

Conclusion

Using WiFi marketing is an easy way for small businesses, retail stores, restaurants, and coffee shops to broaden their target market while simultaneously focusing on paying customers who are highly likely to return to their shop. With the ability to focus on the customers who matter, analyzing data to improve performance, and creating a seamless WiFi experience, WiFi marketing helps small businesses improve profit.

Story by Brad Bernanke

Related

Comments